Gautam Solar presents 23.69%-efficient 640 W TOPCon solar module

Indian PV module manufacturer Gautam Solar has launched a new TOPCon solar module certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

“Developed with rectangular n-type TOPCon bifacial solar cells, the panel increases energy yield through higher cell packing density and improved light absorption from both front and rear sides. This smart design has a greater active area, which minimizes losses and enhances bifacial gain. It is considered very advantageous for large-scale ground-mounted solar installations, particularly in areas characterized by high albedo conditions,” the company said in a statement.

The module is available in five versions with a power output of 620 W to 640 W and a power conversion efficiency ranging from 22.95% and 23.69%. The open-circuit voltage is between 48.5 V and 49.3 V and the short-circuit current spans from 16.16 A and 16.35 A.

The panel measures 2,382 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weighs 33.1 kg. It also features an IP68-rated junction box, 2.0 mm tempered glass, and an anodized aluminum alloy frame. It has a temperature coefficient of -0.29%/C.

The new product comes with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty.

“The panel performs better; lower degradation rates, excellent temperature coefficient, and confirmed higher output even under low-light conditions characterize the module,” the company stated. “These factors make this module more durable, PID-resistant, and weatherproof, able to withstand high mechanical loads.”

With its corporate office in New Delhi, Gautam Solar has multiple factories in Uttarakhand and Haryana. The manufacturer is expanding its solar module capacity to 5 GW in fiscal year 2025-26.