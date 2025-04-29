Boviet Solar opens solar production facility in North Carolina

From pv magazine USA
Boviet Solar announced the opening of the first phase of its new solar module manufacturing facility in Greenville, North Carolina and said that cell manufacturing is on the horizon.
The $294 million facility uses advanced PERC and N-Type solar cell technology to produce the company’s Gamma Series monofacial and Vega Series bifacial solar modules for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale applications.
Phase one is expected to produce 2 GW of solar modules annually and will ultimately create 460 direct skilled local jobs.
In phase two, Boviet reports it will invest another $100 million a facility of about 600,000 square feet, which will begin operation in H2 2026. Here the company says it will produce 2 GW of high-efficiency solar cells.
The company reports that phase two will add another 908 jobs for an expected total of more than 1,310. The plant is also estimated to support about 1,965 indirect positions, bringing more than 3,200 jobs to the region, according to Boviet.
“Boviet Solar’s investment in Greenville is a win for both our economy and our clean energy future,” said Senator Kandie Smith.
Boviet Solar was founded in 2013 in Vietnam and holds a Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) Tier 1 ranking. The company reports that Wood Mackenzie and Sinovoltaics rank it in the top ten most reliable PV module manufacturers, and is consistently rated as a Top Performer in Kiwa PVEL’s PV Module Reliability Scorecard.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.