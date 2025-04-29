Solis launches new hybrid inverters for C&I solar

Chinese inverter manufacturer Solis has introduced a new three-phase high-voltage inverter for commercial applications.

The company said its S6-EH3P(80-125)K10-NV-YD-H system is currently the world’s largest wall-mounted hybrid inverter. It is available in three versions with AC outputs of 80 kW, 100 kW, or 125 kW.

“Engineered for demanding energy environments, this hybrid solution enables large-scale storage projects to achieve high efficiency with simplified design and installation — all without compromising on reliability or performance,” the company said.

All models have 10 maximum power point trackers (MPPTs) and 20 A string current capacity. The recommended and maximum PV sizes are 160 kW for the lowest output model, 200 kW for the medium output model, and 240 kW for the highest capacity model.

The new IP66-rated product measures 1,174 mm × 814 mm × 400 mm and has a weight of 170 kg. It features a maximum efficiency of 97.6% and a European efficiency rate of 97.2%. Its maximum input voltage is 1,000 V and the MPPT voltage range is 150-050 V.

The system is also equipped with smart fan cooling and Bluetooth app supporting a”quick and easy” setup. It supports battery types with a voltage range of 300-950 V and a maximum charging current of 200 A.

“The solution supports parallel operation of up to six units (up to 600 kW total), with 2.0x overload backup capacity. It also supports peak shaving in ‘self-use’ and ‘generator’ modes to cut costs and boost grid independence,” Solis added. “It has dual 100 A charge/discharge current with two independently controlled battery ports, enabling intelligent, high-throughput energy management.”