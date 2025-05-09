Women reshaping leadership narrative through collective reframing of power and presence

In a sector where leadership has long been filtered through a masculine lens, our recent workshop, Women Reshaping the Leadership Narrative, taking place during Intersolar 2025, served as a transformative space for reflection, truth-telling, and collective reimagining. Women from across our solar plus industries gathered not only to discuss but to redefine what it means to lead — with vulnerability, authenticity, and unwavering confidence.

We began with an invitation: what if the very traits historically dismissed as feminine “weaknesses” were in fact the leadership strengths we need for a more sustainable, equitable future?

Maria Sabella, Founder & CEO of Enlight Energy Services, captured this spirit beautifully. “It was very inspiring because we rarely get the chance to talk so openly among women,” she reflected. “We modified the stereotypes that characterize female leadership — starting from perception and turning it into strength. We are allowed to be vulnerable and authentic. We don’t need to justify ourselves.” Maria emphasized the importance of embracing our leadership styles unapologetically and highlighted something deeply embedded in many women’s conditioning: “We need to accept compliments. Every time we receive one, we tend to diminish ourselves. We deserve them.”

This tone of empowerment through reframing continued at Gulnara Abdullina’s table, where the Member of the Board at Dii Desert Energy led a powerful reflection. “I had the pleasure of a versatile group — different ages, races, backgrounds — and that richness shaped our discussion,” she said. The group dissected negative stereotypes about women leaders and then asked, “What if a man exhibited the same behavior?” Reframing “irrational” or “aggressive” as “confident” and “reassuring,” Gulnara described the outcome as “transforming the monster into a strong, empowering image.” Just as importantly, she emphasized the “safe environment that allowed vulnerability,” which catalyzed deeply personal and impactful insights.

Isabelle Belanger, Founder & Managing Director of Coup de Vent Energie, brought an intergenerational perspective, noting how “the younger generations — women and men — are more aware and acting differently.” Her table also engaged in adjective reframing: “Masculine? No, she’s just confident. Bossy? No, business-like. Cold? Perhaps focused. Too nice? Maybe empathetic — and what’s wrong with that?” Isabelle stressed that women often internalize these stereotypes and must model the shift: “We need to lead by example. We also need to reconsider how feedback is given — for women, it’s often ‘you’re good, but…’ That ‘but’ lingers. It makes us question if we’re ever enough.” Her call was clear: let’s stop accepting “conditional competence” as the norm.

Claire Gardner, Marketing Manager Europe at Solis, addressed the insidiousness of the “too” labels: “Too quiet, too loud, too bossy — these are never used to describe men. Men are just ‘good guys.’ Women are labeled.” She echoed the group’s consensus on unlearning internalized narratives, but also emphasized inclusivity: “This isn’t about excluding men. It’s about giving them permission to access and express their emotional side. Leadership evolution includes everyone.”

Adding a final wave of inspiration was Angelika Möbius, Founder & CEO of Solar AI Twin, who summed up the session with gratitude and resolve. “I’m completely inspired by these very inspiring women I met this morning,” she said. “We had a longer discussion around stereotypes, with very personal stories being shared — and this is the starting point for change. I saw passionate, self-aware, driven women contributing with their unique female personality traits to make a real impact. The most inspiring thing I heard? Let’s find our superpowers and use them — together with men — to drive change.”

What emerged from the workshop was not just a critique of how leadership has been narrowly defined — but a blueprint for redefining it. By consciously reshaping language, rejecting conditioned self-doubt, and embracing traits like empathy and authenticity, Women in Solar+ leaders and members are carving out a leadership model that is sustainable, inclusive, and real.

As we closed the day, one truth resonated above all: it’s time to stop measuring women against outdated templates and start building new ones that reflect the full range of human leadership. And in doing so, we don’t just reshape the narrative — we reshape the future.

