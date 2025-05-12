Chinese solar supply issues test Brazilian market amid shifting demand
In a new special, pv magazine Brazil reports on how rising Chinese demand, price volatility and the global tech race are reshaping Brazil’s solar market, with major manufacturers weighing in on supply shifts, pricing and the outlook for storage.
Projections from the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (Absolar) show that Brazil’s installed solar capacity will grow by 25% in 2025, adding 13.2 GW to the grid and bringing the total to more than 64.7 GW.
While the market expands, major module suppliers face new pressures driven by rising domestic demand in China, new subsidies, and the construction of large plants. These shifts are tightening global supply chains, with early signs of an impact on prices and availability in Brazil – a key export market for the industry.
To explore the implications, pv magazine interviewed leading module manufacturers active in Brazil, including AE Solar, Astronergy, Canadian Solar, Huasun, JA Solar, JinkoSolar, Longi, Risen Energy, and Trina Solar. Executives shared how these trends are reshaping their supply strategies, market share positions, and price forecasts. Some voiced caution; others offered more bullish perspectives.
Most companies downplayed the impact of Chinese demand on Brazilian shipments. Executives from Trina Solar and Canadian Solar said global production still outpaces consumption.
“Manufacturers today would have the capacity to supply more than 1 TW, while the global market consumes around 600 GW,” said Carlos Ribeiro, sales manager at Canadian Solar.
