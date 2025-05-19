Germany deploys 838.5 MW of PV in April

From pv magazine Germany

Germany installed 838.5 MW of new PV capacity in April, according to the latest figures from the Bundesnetzagentur.

This compares to 1,040 MW in April 2024 and 820.2 MW in March.

In the first four months of this year, newly installed PV capacity hit 4.65 GW in Germany, from around 4.98 GW in the same period a year earlier. The country's cumulative PV capacity reached 104.9 GW at the end of April.

Bundesnetzagentur also revealed that around 53 MW of April's new additions comes from balcony solar systems, and that the rooftop PV segments contributed with around 449.4 MW.

Furthermore, it reported that 151 ground-mounted solar plants with a combined capacity of 245.6 MW were connected to the grid in April.

Of the newly installed capacity for the first four months of the year, 152.7 MW were balcony solar devices, 2530.2 MW were rooftop systems, 1945 MW were utility-scale systems and 46.6 MW were other systems.