SolarEast debuts new residential propane heat pumps

Chinese air-to-water heat pump (HP) manufacturer SolarEast has released a new series of residential heat pumps.

“The system is engineered to integrate seamlessly with solar photovoltaic (PV) panels and battery storage systems, offering users a fully decarbonized, energy-independent heating and cooling solution,” the company said in a statement. “This compatibility allows for greater use of self-generated renewable energy, reducing reliance on the grid and maximizing energy savings. It provides a future-ready platform that supports PV-to-HP direct utilization and smart load balancing within energy management systems.”

The QuietEdge R290 series uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant and includes six models with a heating capacity ranging from 4 kW to 16 kW. Under testing standard EN14511, all systems are reportedly able to achieve a coefficient of performance (COP) ranging from 4.93 to 5.05 at an ambient temperature spanning from 6 C to 7 C. Water outlet temperature can reach up to 75 C.

The cooling capacity ranges from 3.5 kW to 14 kW and the energy efficiency ratio is 3.10. The systems’ operating range in cooling mode is 5 C to 45 C, while in heating mode it is between -25 C and 25 C, and in domestic hot water (DHW) it is from -25 C to 45 C. In those modes of operation, the water outlet temperature ranges are 5-25 C, 20-75 C, and 20-65 C, respectively.

The company said the heat pump is modular, and a few systems can work together to supply a heating capacity of 100 kW.

The smallest system has a size of 1,250 mm x 500 mm x 900 mm and a weight of 125 kg, while the largest measures 1,450 mm x 535 mm x 1,070 mm and weighs 205 kg.”

“The product attracts strong attention for its ultra-quiet operation and refined energy performance. Designed to meet the needs of modern homes and commercial spaces, this system delivers whisper-quiet heating and cooling—as low as 35 decibels—making it ideal for noise-sensitive environments such as residential communities, schools, and hospitals,” the company added.