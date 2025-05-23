Namibia seeking consultants for solar at dam

Namibia Water Corp. (Namwater) is looking for consultants to support the deployment of solar plants near the Von Bach Dam, in the eastern region of Otjozondjupa.

The embankment dam, built in 1968 and commissioned in 1970, provides Namibia’s capital Windhoek with much of its water.

The tender details state that the solar plants will be installed on Namwater’s land and will power the water supply between the dam and the capital.

A non-compulsory pre-bid meeting will take place on June 18, ahead of a deadline to submit expressions of interest on July 8.

According to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Namibia’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 163 MW at the end of 2024.