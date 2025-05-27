Longi President Li Zhenguo steps down to lead R&D efforts

Li Zhenguo, the president of Chinese PV manufacturer Longi, has resigned from his position.

“Li Zhenguo's resignation is mainly due to his personal work arrangements,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “After his resignation, he will continue to serve as the president of the company's central R&D institute and the chief technology officer of the technology management center, and he will be in charge of the company's R&D and technology management work.”

The spokesperson said Zhong Baoshen will serve as both general manager and legal representative of the company following the leadership change, in line with the “company law” and its internal articles of association. Zhong will oversee production and management, while Li will focus on product R&D and new technology development.

Before stepping down as president, Li said he firmly believes that there is no turning back from the transition to back-contact (BC) solar module technologies.

“The physics principle is straightforward: front-side grid lines obstruct sunlight,” he stated. “By relocating electrodes to the backside, BC cells eliminate shading losses, boosting efficiency … there is no scenario where BC technology might fail because we will pursue superior solutions and newer technological breakthroughs.”

He acknowledged that while first-generation BC products have met technical targets over the past seven to eight years, tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technologies advanced faster and initially made BC appear less competitive.

“However, through continuous exploration and research, our second-generation BC products have now matured and outperformed TOPCon,” Li concluded. “Future iterations will deliver even higher efficiency.”

He also argued that perovskite-silicon tandem technologies are still “immature,” as engineering feasibility remains unproven.