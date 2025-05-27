Aurora Energy Research launches PPA valuation software in Europe

Aurora Energy Research has launched a new PPA valuation platform aimed at helping investors, developers, utilities, and corporate buyers navigate volatile European energy markets.

It said in a press release that its new Lumus tool is now available in Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and some “Nordic price zones.” It allows users to assess long-term value and risk in renewable energy contracts by modeling market scenarios and weather impacts.

Aurora Energy Research claimed that the software draws on pricing methodologies already used in transactions across more than 15 markets. Lumus, developed through the company’s advisory work, provides a granular breakdown of price components and supports contract structuring from origination through financial close.

Valuations are based on Aurora Energy Research’s long-term market outlook, which underpins tens of billions of dollars in global energy financing. The platform integrates regional insights from its 400 analysts and includes input from a client network of more than 950 companies, according to the statement.

Aurora Energy Research said it plans to expand Lumus into more European markets in the next phase of its rollout. So far this year, it has released an e-fuels study focused on Sweden, Spain, and Germany, as well as a battery storage benchmark analyzing market dynamics in Germany. And in April, Bloomberg reported that CGE Partners was considering a sale of the UK power analytics firm at up to GBP 1 billion ($1.4 billion).

Total annual solar installations rose 4% year on year in the European Union to 65.5 GW in 2024, marking a sharp slowdown from 2023, according to SolarPower Europe. The trade group forecasts annual growth of 3% to 7% through 2028, citing grid constraints, policy lags, and weakening residential demand as key structural headwinds.