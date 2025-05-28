Germany’s FC St. Pauli to install rainbow-colored stadium PV array

From pv magazine Germany

German soccer team FC St. Pauli will install a rainbow-colored PV system on its stadium roof. Hamburg-based green energy supplier Lichtblick has revealed that it will install the system during the summer break.

Workers will mount 1,080 solar modules with a capacity of 316 kW on the stadium roof, laminated in rainbow colors. A Lichtblick spokesperson told pv magazine that the coloring process uses “Morphocolor technology.”

Megasol Energie is supplying the modules. The Swiss PV manufacturer coats the inside of its solar modules to create targeted light refraction. The company said the process results in a vibrant color scheme with minimal power loss. Most of the light still reaches the solar cell, while only a specific portion is reflected.

The system will cover 1,800 square meters and generate approximately 285,000 kWh of solar power per year. Lichtblick is financing, installing, and operating the rooftop PV system, the spokesperson said. FC St. Pauli will not bear any investment costs. Under a PV contracting and power supply agreement (onsite PPA), the football club will purchase the solar power generated from Lichtblick.

The Millerntor Stadium consumes about 2,000,000 kWh of electricity per year, according to the Lichtblick spokesperson. The PV system will supply up to 280,000 kWh.

Simulations show the stadium will consume 90% of the generated solar power directly. Lichtblick will feed the remaining 10% into the power grid through direct marketing. The football club has a supply contract with Lichtblick for the additional electricity it requires beyond what the rooftop system provides.

Project participants said this is the first rainbow-colored photovoltaic system in the world. Through the project, the football club and the Hamburg green energy provider aim to send a visible signal for the energy transition and for an open society.