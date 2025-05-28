Heliup switches on 100 MW lightweight solar panel factory in France

A solar module factory in France producing lightweight solar panels for flat rooftops is now fully operational, the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency said.

French startup Heliup developed the 100 MW production facility in Le Cheylas, southeastern France, under its Solar Heliup Energy for Flat roofTop project.

The project uses ultra-thin glass technology in its Stykon PV panel, designed for large commercial, industrial and logistics buildings with low load-bearing capacity.

The panels are glued directly to waterproof membranes, which cuts weight by 60% without compromising performance or reliability, according to a statement on the website of the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency.

In October 2023, Heliup raised €10 million ($11.3 million) to finance the construction of the factory. Also supported by a €3.22 million grant from the European Commission's Innovation Fund, the next steps of the program will focus on commercial development to fully leverage the 100 MW capacity.

Heliup is also planning to launch a second phase beyond the Innovation Fund investment, scaling industrial production units by five to 10 times their initial size from 2026 onwards.

“The project addresses the unrealized needs of buildings traditionally unsuitable for solar installations due to structural limitations,” said Heliup CEO Yannick Veschetti. “The support of the Innovation Fund was crucial to scaling this solution, accelerating our ability to contribute substantially to Europe’s decarbonization objectives.”