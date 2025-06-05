Free digital tool streamlines layout planning for rooftop solar systems

From pv magazine Spain

SL Rack has launched SL Planner, a digital tool for planning and deploying mounting systems on rooftop PV installations. The tool links directly to Google Maps, enabling precise real-time visualization of installation sites and exact module placement.

An SL Rack representative told pv magazine that the app supports all types of PV modules and allows users to manually add any not preconfigured. After determining the roof area, the system analyzes available space and automatically distributes the appropriate number of modules.

The German mounting system supplier said users can adjust the layout, add or remove modules, and select the suitable substructure. The tool then automatically generates a bill of materials and conducts structural analysis.

SL Rack said SL Planner integrates positioning parameters with technical data to enable optimized planning from the start and completes PV system design in under two minutes, producing a detailed parts list based on static calculations and technical drawings that include ballast, module count, and total system weight. It said the results export in Excel format, and future versions will integrate with wholesaler platforms to enable automatic data transfer to customers.

The tool is available in five languages: German, English, Italian, Spanish, and French. It currently focuses on pitched rooftops, with plans to expand support to the GEN 2 flat roof system and SL Fast Flat.

SL Rack said that SL Planner is free with no license fees and operates fully online, requiring no software download or installation.