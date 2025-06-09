Drinda, Schmid Pekintas to build 5 GW solar cell plant in Turkey

Hainan Drinda New Energy Technology has signed a strategic cooperation agreement through its Hong Kong subsidiary JTPV with Turkish solar company Schmid Pekintas Energy to build a 5 GW n-type solar cell manufacturing facility in Turkey, starting with a 2 GW first phase.

Drinda said Turkey currently hosts 15 GW of module capacity – ranking first in Europe. But it has less than 2 GW of solar cell capacity, creating a structural bottleneck that depends on imports. The partnership seeks to address this imbalance.

Schmid Pekintas Energy, founded in 2014 as a joint venture between Turkey’s Pekintas Holding and Germany’s Schmid Group, ranks among the country’s top photovoltaic companies and was listed in the 2025 Turkey Fortune 500.

Drinda will supply solar cell technologies and production processes, while Schmid Pekintas will oversee construction and staffing of the facility.

Drinda, which specializes in n-type solar cells, has separately announced a 5 GW production project in Oman, expected to come online by the end of 2025. The company has secured 1 GW to 2 GW in orders from the North American market and views global expansion as a way to enhance delivery capability and hedge against trade barriers in Europe and the United States.

The Turkey project aligns with the government’s HIT30 Plan to reinforce regional solar supply chains. Drinda and Schmid Pekintas aim to establish a high-efficiency cell hub serving Turkey, Europe and the Middle East.

Turkey offers zero-tariff access to the EU under a customs union and benefits from strong solar potential, averaging over 1,500 kWh/m² annually. Under the country's 2035 energy roadmap, solar and wind capacity is forecast to reach 120 GW, with 7 GW to 8 GW of new solar capacity added annually.

Drinda listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2024, becoming the first Chinese solar cell manufacturer to hold both A-share and H-share listings. While the company has reported losses for four consecutive quarters, its first-quarter loss narrowed on growth in overseas orders and offshore production. International shipments now account for over half of total sales.

Industry analysts said Chinese solar firms are facing growing pressure to localize production abroad. Drinda’s “asset-light plus local partner” model may offer a path forward for others navigating tougher trade and localization policies.