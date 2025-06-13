Global solar tracker shipments reach 111 GW in 2024

The global solar tracker market had a record year in 2024, shipping 111 GW of product, according to Wood Mackenzie. This represents 20% growth year-over-year for shipments of ground-mount solar tracker systems.

Nextracker remained the top global supplier for the tenth year in a row, shipping 28.5 GW, or about 26% of global market share. The company had 39% year-over-year growth in 2024.

Other global market share leaders included Arctech Solar, Gamechange Solar, PV Hardware and Array Technologies.

Artech Solar, the largest Chinese-headquartered tracker supplier, jumped up market share rankings, overtaking Array, GameChange and PV Hardware. The company held a second-place ranking in the Saudi and Indian markets, which together combined for 28 GW of tracker demand, exceeding the demand of all of Europe in 2024. Chinese suppliers increased focus in overseas supply as domestic tracker demand declined for a second straight year.

“The year was marked by the rapid growth of the Indian and Saudi Arabian tracker markets, which led to a shake-up of the U.S.-dominated podium from 2023, ” said Joe Shangraw, research associate at Wood Mackenzie.

The U.S. tracker market retracted for the first time in eight years with 33 GW of shipments, down 9% from the record year in 2023. GameChange Solar ranked second among U.S. suppliers, surpassing Array Technologies, which had over a 35% drop in domestic shipments in 2024, said Wood Mackenzie.

The top three suppliers – Nextracker, Gamechange and Array – combined for over 90% of the U.S. domestic market.

While the U.S. tracker market is highly consolidated, the European market remains competitive and diverse, with over nine vendors capturing between 5% and 15% of market share, said Wood Mackenzie.