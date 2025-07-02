EU proposes binding 90% greenhouse gas cut target for 2040

The European Commission has proposed an amendment to the EU Climate Law, setting a legally binding 2040 target. It said it aims to reduce net GHG emissions by 90% from 1990 levels, reinforcing its existing commitment to cut emissions by at least 55% by 2030.

The proposal, supported by a recent impact assessment and feedback from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the European Scientific Advisory Board on Climate Change, introduces new flexibilities, according to the commission.

The measures include international credits and domestic removals under the EU Emissions Trading System, with the goal of ensuring cost‑effective, sector‑efficient progress toward climate neutrality by 2050, said the commission.

“As European citizens increasingly feel the impact of climate change, they expect Europe to act. Industry and investors look to us to set a predictable direction of travel,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in an online statement. “We stand firmly by our commitment to decarbonize [the] European economy by 2050. The goal is clear, the journey is pragmatic and realistic.”

European Commission Executive Vice-President Teresa Ribera claimed that the 90% emissions reduction target offers a clear long-term direction for climate policy and underscores ongoing public support for climate action across the bloc.

Wopke Hoekstra, commissioner for climate, also described the 2040 target as a reaffirmation of the European Union’s clean transition strategy. He said the proposal provides clarity for national and industrial investment planning and will support the continent's long-term competitiveness on its path to climate neutrality by 2050.

The European Commission unveiled its Clean Industrial Deal in February 2025, aiming to boost industrial competitiveness while cutting greenhouse gas emissions across key sectors. The plan focuses on accelerating innovation, supporting green investments, and ensuring a fair transition for workers and regions.

In June, the commission also adopted a new state aid framework to support clean technology industries, facilitating public funding for decarbonization and innovation projects. The framework aims to reduce barriers for investments in cleantech while maintaining fair competition within the EU market.

The European Union’s cumulative installed solar capacity hit roughly 334 GW at the end of 2024, according to data from SolarPower Europe and other industry sources.