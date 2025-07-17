Argentina’s first energy storage tender secures 1.35 GW of bids

Argentina’s first energy storage tender drew 1.347 GW of bids from 15 companies proposing 27 projects, exceeding the 500 MW target and representing more than $1 billion in pledged investment.

Image: Maurício Guardiano, Unsplash

Share

From ESS News

The Argentinian government opened the bids this week for its AlmaGBA tender process. The international tender, first announced in February, aimed to secure 500 MW of energy storage capacity for critical points in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA) grid.

In a strong show of interest, 15 companies submitted 27 different project proposals. These represent a combined investment commitment of over $1 billion and a total of 1,347 MW of power, significantly exceeding the 500 MW sought by the tender. Eligible BESS for the tender must be new and must supply power for at least four consecutive hours per full discharge cycle, impying a maximum capacity

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

BBDF 2025: Merchant vs. contracted strategies
16 July 2025 The ‘Revenue models and market perspectives across Europe’ panel highlighted the complexity of Europe’s most active markets and the range of available...