Argentina’s first energy storage tender secures 1.35 GW of bids

The Argentinian government opened the bids this week for its AlmaGBA tender process. The international tender, first announced in February, aimed to secure 500 MW of energy storage capacity for critical points in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA) grid.
In a strong show of interest, 15 companies submitted 27 different project proposals. These represent a combined investment commitment of over $1 billion and a total of 1,347 MW of power, significantly exceeding the 500 MW sought by the tender. Eligible BESS for the tender must be new and must supply power for at least four consecutive hours per full discharge cycle, impying a maximum capacity
