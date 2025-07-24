US customs agency seizes 146 kg of meth hidden in solar panels

US Customs and Border Protection seized 146 kg of methamphetamine concealed in a recent shipment of solar panels at Los Angeles International Airport.

Image: US Customs and Border Protection

Share

US Customs and Border Protection said this week it has seized approximately 300 lbs (146 kg) of methamphetamine hidden in solar panels at Los Angeles International Airport.

The modules were being shipped to New Zealand and were flagged based on prior intelligence and intercepted before export, US Customs said in a statement on its Facebook account. The agency did not provide further details.

“We do this every day,” the statement said. “These ‘criminal masterminds’ never stood a chance.”

To pv magazine’s knowledge, this is the first known case involving solar panels used to conceal drugs. However, solar modules have occasionally been used by drug producers in the past to power illegal facilities.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Sunbolt introduces pre-assembled solar ‘backyarder’ kit
22 July 2025 The kit includes two 50 W solar panels, a 400 W inverter, and two batteries and powers devices directly with 120V GFCI ports and USB ports.