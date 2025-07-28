Italian startup building power beaming tech for drones

Italian startup SunCubes is developing laser-based energy transfer solutions to recharge drone batteries in flight.

After completing several proof-of-concepts, as well as tests demonstrating its technology in a 600 m transmission in Italy last year, the SunCubes team is now working on a minimum viable product (MVP).

“Our technology is developed with a strong focus on in-flight wireless charging for drones, aiming to drastically extend their operational time and range. This application required extremely high precision, safety, and efficiency, which in turn led to the creation of a robust and versatile system,” SunCubes CEO Alberto Chiozzi told pv magazine.

“These same characteristics now allow the technology to scale into other sectors, including both terrestrial and space-based applications,” he added.

Indeed, this type of technology, which uses lasers to securely transmit or beam energy to a solar photovoltaic cell array embedded in a distant line-of-sight receiver, is being developed around the world for a range of terrestrial and space applications. There are research groups working on components and a variety system designs in China, United States, United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia, as reported by pv magazine

To finance the development of the MVP, SunCubes has raised €1.1 million ($1.28 million) in seed funding from a consortium Italy-based investors.

Its flagship product platform, known as SunCubes Lucy, aims to eventually beam power over a distance of 3km, with 500 W of optical power, incorporating automatic pointing, and a 200 W receiver system that is designed to be electrically and mechanically compatible with commonly used unmanned aerial systems (UAS) standards.

When asked about preferences for solar photovoltaic cells, Chiozzi said that the company has used both “general-purpose and customized” arrays, depending on the specific applications under research.

SunCubes was founded in 2023 with support from the ESA BIC Milan, an incubator of the European Space Agency, managed by Politecnico di Milano’s PoliHub.