Weidmuller USA launches PV connectors rated for 1,500 V

Virginia-based manufacturer of industrial connectivity and automation products Weidmuller USA has introduced a new connector designed for solar applications.
The WM4 C PV Connectors feature crimp contacts that support up to 1,500 V.
“These UL-approved PV connectors are compatible with residential, commercial, and utility-scale photovoltaic systems,” the company said in a statement. “Designed with an anti-tampering locking mechanism, the WM4 C PV Connectors provide a durable solution for any PV connection.”
The connectors accommodate 4 mm² and 6 mm² cables and feature a robust crimp connection that helps prevent power loss from PV panels, Weidmuller said.
They offer protection up to IP67 and carry UL and CSA approvals for the U.S. market.
“The new WM4 C connectors pair well with our PV DC combiner boxes with real-time string monitoring, helping to maximize long-term system performance,” said John Froustet, Director of the Device and Field Connectivity Division at Weidmuller USA. “Weidmuller’s forward-looking PV solutions are engineered to boost operational efficiency in industrial photovoltaic systems.”
