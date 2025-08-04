Germany reduces feed-in tariffs for solar up to 1 MW

Anyone who commissions a PV system in the next six months will receive a feed-in tariff of €0.0786/kWh for rooftop systems up to 10 kW that export surplus electricity to the grid, and €0.1247/kWh if the entire solar output is fed into the grid. For larger rooftop systems with a capacity of up to 40 kW and 100 kW, the partial feed-in tariff is €0.0680/kWh and €0.0556/kWh, respectively. Bundesnetzagentur said systems in both categories receive €0.1045/kWh if all solar power is fed into the grid. For other systems up to 100 kW, the tariff is €0.0632/kWh, regardless of whether the electricity is self-consumed or fed into the grid.

The market premium for photovoltaic systems up to 1,000 kW under direct marketing ranges from €0.0596/kWh to €0.0826/kWh for partial feed-in, and from €0.0778/kWh to €0.1287/kWh for full feed-in for rooftop systems up to 10 kW. For other systems, the partial feed-in tariff is €0.0679/kWh and the full feed-in tariff is €0.0672/kWh, according to the agency.

Direct marketing is mandatory only for photovoltaic systems with a capacity of 100 kW or more. Systems of 1 MW or more must secure feed-in tariffs through competitive tenders.

Under the new “Solar Peak Act,” photovoltaic systems larger than 2 kW no longer receive compensation during periods of negative electricity exchange prices. This applies to systems commissioned since the end of February. If a system includes a smart meter, lost hours are counted and added to the end of the 20-year support period. Without a smart meter, feed-in capacity for new systems must be limited to 60%.

In response to the new regulation, many companies are promoting storage systems. When intelligently managed, these systems help operators avoid revenue losses by increasing self-consumption and reducing feed-in during negative price periods.