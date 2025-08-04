Uzbekistan certifies first solar plant under I-REC system

Uzbekistan has registered its first solar plant under the I-REC system.

An I-REC certificate verifies the generation of 1,000 kWh of electricity from renewable sources. It allows companies operating renewables to register and trade certificates that are internationally tradable, attracting green financing opportunities and providing access to foreign markets.

The first solar park in Uzbekistan to be accredited is a 823 kW solar power facility, installed by Uzbek enterprise Texnopark. It is the fifth renewable energy project to receive certification in the country, following four state-owned hydropower plants previously registered.

According to figures from Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance, over 344,000 I-REC certificates have been issued in the country over the past year and a half.

An update from the ministry adds that interest in the certification is growing, with textile manufacturers and data centers expressing interest in the market.

The I-REC system is currently active in nearly 60 countries, with over 200 million certificates issued worldwide to date.

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) says Uzbekistan had installed 2,275 MW of solar by the end of 2024, up from 475 MW at the end of 2023.