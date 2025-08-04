Italy deploys 2.33 GW of solar in H1

Italy installed around 2,33 GW of new PV systems in the first half of this year, according to new statistics released by Italian renewables association Anie Rinnovabili based on data from grid operator Terna.

This result compares to around 3.34 GW in the first half of 2024.

In full-year 2024, total new PV capacity reached 6.8 GW, which compares to 5.23 GW in 2023, 2.48 GW in 2022 and 0.94 GW in 2021.

Anie Rinnovabili also reported that the newly installed PV capacity for the second quarter of this year was 1,092 MW. Of this capacity, around 329 MW came from residential PV systems not exceeding 20 kW in size, 342 MW from commercial and industrial systems with a capacity of 20 kW to 1 MW, 266 MW from ground-mounted systems with a size of 1 MW to 10 MW, and 155 MW from solar plants exceeding 10 MW.

“All segments are declining both compared to the same period in 2024 and compared to the first quarter of 2025, with the exception of systems with a capacity between 1 and 10 MW, which are showing slight growth,” the trade body said in a statement. “This trend highlights how utility-scale systems under 10 MW are able to obtain permits more easily than larger ones. However, the decline in the residential and C&I segments continues.”

Italy reached 39.59 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of June.