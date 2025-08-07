Ivory Coast to build 52 MW solar plant by 2027

Tongon Solaire has agreed to build a solar plant in the town of M’Bengue in Ivory Coast’s northern Poro region under a build, own, operate and transfer model.

Tongon Solaire General Manager Abdul Soukpafolo Koné said the project will meet the annual energy needs of 30,000 households once operational. Commissioning is scheduled before the end of 2027.

“To have a 100% Ivorian company today lead a project of this magnitude, estimated at XOF 33 billion ($58.6 million), is a source of pride but also a great responsibility,” added Konè.

Mamadou Sangafowa-Coulibaly, the country’s Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Energy, said that the contributions of solar plants currently under development will take Ivory Coast’s solar capacity from 42 MW this year to 925 MW by 2030.

The 50 MW Bondoukou solar power plant is one of several projects under development in Ivory Coast. Dubai-based developer Amea Power began construction in February.

In 2024, the government signed agreements for the Ferkessédougou, Kong and Katiola solar plants with capacities of 52 MW, 50 MW and 50 MW, respectively. They are part of 12 planned solar projects with a combined capacity of 678 MW.

In June, the country’s state-run utility Ci-Energies launched two tenders for the construction of 100 MW solar plants, each connected to 33 MWh of storage capacity.

Ivory Coast is working toward a goal of increasing the share of renewables in its national energy mix to 45% by 2030.