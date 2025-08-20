Anker Solix launches C1000 Gen 2, billed as world’s fastest charging station

From ESS News
Anker Solix’s C1000 Gen 2 portable power station, with 1024 Wh capacity and 2000 W AC output, has opened a new battlefront in fast charging, as it positions itself as the fastest on the market in its class via the company’s HyperFlash technology.
The C1000 Gen 2 achieves 100% charge in 49 minutes when connected to a wall outlet, though it can take 600 W of solar input as well. The catch is that owners are required to enable ‘UltraFast Charge Mode’ through the mobile app. This represents a nine-minute improvement over the original C1000’s 58-minute charging time, which also needed the app to enable fastest charging.
