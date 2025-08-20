Anker Solix launches C1000 Gen 2, billed as world’s fastest charging station

Anker Solix’s C1000 Gen 2 portable power station delivers 2,000 W (AC) output from a 1,024 Wh battery and can fully recharge in 49 minutes using HyperFlash technology.

Image: Anker Solix

Share

From ESS News

Anker Solix’s C1000 Gen 2 portable power station, with 1024 Wh capacity and 2000 W AC output, has opened a new battlefront in fast charging, as it positions itself as the fastest on the market in its class via the company’s HyperFlash technology.

The C1000 Gen 2 achieves 100% charge in 49 minutes when connected to a wall outlet, though it can take 600 W of solar input as well. The catch is that owners are required to enable ‘UltraFast Charge Mode’ through the mobile app. This represents a nine-minute improvement over the original C1000’s 58-minute charging time, which also needed the app to enable fastest charging.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Tongwei achieves 31.4% efficiency for perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell
19 August 2025 Chinese researchers, led by a research team from PV Technology Center of Tongwei Co., Ltd, used a sequential annealing process in the fabrication of t...