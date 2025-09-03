Finnish glass maker offers PV systems integrated into glass balcony parapets

From pv magazine Germany
Balcony modules for parapet installation are already well known. Finnish glazing specialist Lumon is taking a step further. With its eRailing system, the glass parapet itself becomes a PV system.
The solution transforms the glass wall, attached to the balcony as fall protection, into a power generator.
According to the manufacturer, the PV modules are integrated almost invisibly between two panes of glass. Cables and connections are concealed beneath a cover in the handrail. This creates an aesthetically pleasing solution with no visible technical components. Lumon aims to use this argument to appeal to architects and planners.
The system meets current standards for structural stability, wind loads and safety, according to the company, and is as stable as conventional balcony glazing, parapets and railings. Parapet elements can be combined to create different balcony dimensions. Further design options are available in black and gray.
In Finland, eRailing was used for the first time in a building renovation. A six-meter-long element with an optimal southerly orientation and northern European conditions should generate about 622 kWh of solar power per year, according to the manufacturer. This corresponds to a module output of about 800 W to 900 W. The solution does not include an inverter, which must be provided separately by the builder.
