Italy allocates 1.72 GW in rooftop PV tender for agricultural firms

Italian energy agency Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE) has published the list of projects selected through the agrisolar tender held by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry (MASAF).
A total of 22,942 projects with a combined capacity of 1.72 GW have been granted funding, while 2,013 projects totaling 170.5 MW were excluded.
The awarded funding amounts to €2.35 billion, exhausting the budget for this tender round.
The program differs from Italy’s agrivoltaic tenders, as it supports conventional rooftop PV systems for agricultural firms rather than dual-use agrivoltaic facilities.
In the most recent agrivoltaic tender, finalized in December 2024, authorities awarded 1.5 GW after receiving 643 bids totaling 1.7 GW. Most projects were in southern Italy, with additional awards in Lazio and Emilia-Romagna in central and northern regions.
