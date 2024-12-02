Italy allocates 1.5 GW in agrivoltaics tender

The Italian energy agency, Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), has awarded 1.5 GW of capacity in its first tender for agrivoltaics, after receiving 643 bids totaling 1.7 GW.

The selected projects include 270 MW for European Energy, a 62 MW Repower array in Sicily, and a 73 MW Next Energy Capital installation in Campania.

The other significant winners were Solarig with 122 MW and Photosol with 55 MW. DCH Di Carlo Holding secured more than 140 MW, ranking just behind European Energy.

Most of the projects came from agricultural companies. All eligible projects received incentives, as the tender’s maximum quota was not met. Discounts on ceiling prices ranged from 9.18% to 53%, with larger projects benefiting from economies of scale.

The ceiling price for projects not exceeding 300 kW in size was €0.093 ($0.097)/kWh, while the cap price for projects over this threshold was €0.085/kWh.

Most of the projects are in southern Italy, with exceptions in Lazio and Emilia-Romagna in the central and northern parts of the country.