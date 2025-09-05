AleaSoft notes mixed electricity price trends in European markets

The last week of August had a mixed impact on Europe’s main electricity markets, according to analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting.

The Spanish consultancy said weekly power prices rose in the Dutch, German, Italian and Nordic markets, while Belgium, Britain, France, Portugal and Spain posted declines.

Weekly averages were below €85/MWh across all markets, with Germany and Italy higher at €90.19/MWh and €109.82/MWh. France posted the lowest weekly average at €55.56/MWh.

AleaSoft said increased wind energy production in the Iberian Peninsula and France helped lower prices in France, Spain and Portugal, while falling electricity demand drove prices down in Britain.

Markets where the average electricity price increased were impacted by higher gas and CO2 emission allowance prices, as well an increase in electricity demand. In both Germany and France, solar and wind energy production fell week on week.

Italy, Portugal and Spain also recorded a drop in solar energy production last week. AleaSoft said it expects solar output to decline this week in Germany and Italy, but to rebound in Spain.

The consultancy noted that the first week of September is expected to bring an increase in wind energy production and lower electricity demand, helping to lower prices among most analyzed markets.