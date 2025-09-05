‘I’ve learned to let the mission speak louder than the doubt’

When people ask me why diversity, equity, and inclusion matter in solar and renewable energy, my answer is simple: because the energy transition is not only technical, it’s human. In any sector, gender diversity and inclusion are essential for innovation, equity, and progress. In clean energy, especially in emerging fields like floating solar, diverse teams design more resilient and inclusive solutions. They ensure that all stakeholders, including the most vulnerable, benefit from the transition.

Women are disproportionately affected by climate change. This reality makes inclusive leadership not just a “nice to have,” but essential. If we want a cleaner, fairer future, we need to actively include the voices of those most impacted by the climate crisis.

I often picture a solar project being developed in a coastal town that floods every year. A technically strong team might deliver panels and infrastructure. But a truly diverse, inclusive team goes deeper. They ask: Who lives here? Who is most vulnerable when the power goes out? That’s where diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) comes in; it brings lived experience into design. It ensures that clean energy systems are not only efficient, but also human-centered.

And today, there is an incredible opportunity: renewable energy is not just sustainable, it’s affordable. Electricity from renewables is now cheaper than fossil fuels. This makes it possible for vulnerable communities to finally access reliable, low-cost power. That is the real promise of inclusion: it bridges innovation with justice.

Of course, my personal journey in this sector has not been without challenges. Even after more than two decades in energy, I still face bias and scepticism. Sometimes people underestimate me simply because I’m a woman. Other times, they dismiss my work because it’s unconventional; floating solar doesn’t always fit within traditional views of energy infrastructure.

And truthfully, I haven’t “overcome” bias. Some days, it still hurts. I question myself. But I keep going, not because it’s easy, but because I believe in what I’m building. Over time, I’ve learned to let the mission speak louder than the doubt, even when that doubt comes from within.

At HelioRec, the company I founded, inclusion is not just a principle; it’s part of our DNA. More than 50% of our team are women, which is rare in the hardware and renewable energy space. But gender diversity is only one part of the picture. Our team spans multiple nationalities and generations. We bring together people from different cultural and age backgrounds because I believe that innovation thrives when different voices are heard.

As a leader, my role is to make space for this. That means encouraging openness, mutual respect, and shared purpose. It’s about creating an environment where people feel safe to speak, contribute, and challenge. That is how inclusive cultures grow, and how great ideas are born.

When I look ahead, I see the next generation as the real catalysts of transformation. My advice to young women entering the solar and renewable energy sector is this: believe in the value of your voice, even if the room is full of people who look or think differently then you. This industry needs your perspective. Learn the fundamentals, stay curious, and don’t be afraid to ask questions.

And remember: renewable energy isn’t just a career, it’s a mission. You are not just building systems; you are building the future. Lasting happiness is born from hard work, and it will give you the resilience to rise above every obstacle.

Polina is an environmental entrepreneur with two master’s degrees in chemistry and renewable energy. She is also a mentor in Women in Tech, an active traveler and a scuba diver. Polina saw many beautiful places ruined by negative anthropogenic impacts and based on her personal experience and internal feelings, she decided to change her career path from the “black” side of fossil fuel to the “green” side of renewable energy. After a successful 14-year career in the oil and gas industry, Polina decided to make a fundamental career change and do something useful for the planet. Both her training and working experience led her to found HelioRec. HelioRec is a startup in the field of floating solar technologies.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.