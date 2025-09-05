The Hydrogen Stream: France, Germany back nuclear H2, Southwestern Corridor

French President Emmanuel Macron has committed, alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, to a timely realization of the Southwestern Hydrogen Corridor, which includes the H2Med and HY-FEN pipeline projects. “The initiative, including the private-sector Alliance on the H2Med Southwestern Corridor, will be continuously supported through the Franco-German Working Group on Hydrogen. France and Germany will engage in a joint discussion with Spain, Portugal, and the European Commission to ascertain de-risking needs,” said the two heads of state. The countries will also work at a European level to allow support for hydrogen produced from nuclear power and will collaborate on a joint hydrogen research project.

University of Missouri researchers have unveiled a prototype of an affordable, longer-lasting, super-sensitive sensor capable of detecting even the smallest hydrogen leaks within seconds. “Zeng created her sensor by mixing tiny crystals made of platinum and nickel with ionic liquids. Compared to what is already on the market, the new sensor is unmatched in performance and durability,” the University of Missouri said, referring to Xiangqun Zeng and her team in the College of Engineering. Their paper, “PtNi nanocrystal-ionic liquid interfaces: An innovative platform for high-performance and reliable H2 detection,” was published in ACS Sensors.

Bondalti Chemicals has started operating its chlor-alkali production facility in Estarreja, Portugal. “Constructed by German engineering company CAC Engineering and using Asahi Kasei’s state-of-the-art chloralkali electrolysis technology, the improved plant will also be utilized for further reducing power consumption and optimizing the use of materials in the chlor-alkali industry,” Asahi Kasei said in a press release. Electrolyzers apply an electric current to separate concentrated salt water into chlorine, caustic soda, and hydrogen. At Bondalti’s new plant, one of nine electrolyzers will also be used for trial runs with new components.

Thyssenkrupp Nucera has acquired key technology assets from Danish company Green Hydrogen Systems following regulatory approvals and consent from the court-appointed insolvency administrator. The deal includes intellectual property and a test facility with a full-size prototype in Skive, Denmark. “With this acquisition, Thyssenkrupp Nucera strategically strengthens its positioning in the field of alkaline water electrolysis, now additionally also focusing on pressurized solutions,” said the German company.

Lhyfe has begun delivering renewable hydrogen to Essent in the Netherlands under a multi-year supply contract. “This hydrogen is being used to power the GROHW project, one of the first renewable hydrogen projects in the Netherlands to be actually implemented,” the French company said in an emailed press release. The hydrogen will be used at Nefit Bosch’s center, which tests systems including hydrogen boilers. Lhyfe aims to commercialize an H2 Ready combi boiler by 2029 that can be converted to renewable hydrogen.

Everfuel has achieved RFNBO certification, recognising that its hydrogen production facility, HySynergy, produces green hydrogen under the EU's Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBO) framework. “The certification is the gold standard for green hydrogen under the EU's RED II and RED III directives,” said the Danish company in an emailed comment.