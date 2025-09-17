Hands-on with the Bluetti Apex 300 portable power station

From ESS News
portable power purveyor Bluetti’s Apex 300 is the latest take on a workhorse power station offering. With it now having general availability in the market, ESS News has gone a bit more in-depth with the unit and its accompanying offspring, the B300K expansion storage unit.
The Bluetti Apex 300, in case you missed previous coverage, is the base unit and the smarts of Bluetti’s latest portable power system. Alone, the Apex 300 packs 2.76 kWh of storage capacity via its lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, and the inverter inside can output 3.84 kW peak power.
It’s enough by itself to do serious business, but the system comes alive with expansion ideas. You can add one or many B300K expansion batteries, plus expansion cables, to pack on another 2.76 kWh, and a duo will give you a total of just over 5 kWh of storage capacity.
