Lidl launches 2.24 kWh battery in Germany for €299

The Tronic solar battery storage system will be available at Lidl stores for three days starting Thursday for €299. Online, the promotional offer will run until May 27.

From pv magazine Germany

German discount retailer Lidl will begin selling a 2.24 kWh solar storage unit for €299 ($348).

The offer starts on Thursday and is aimed at Lidl Plus app users, who will receive a €100 discount.

The plug-and-play battery storage units will be available in stores for three days; online, the promotion runs until May 27. An app-controlled version of the solar storage unit is also available for an additional €100.

Lidl does not include inverters or solar panels in the offer. The retailer is marketing the lithium iron phosphate storage unit under its own Tronic brand.

In addition to its 2.24 kWh capacity, the unit has an input power of 1,000 W and an output power of 800 W. According to Lidl, it is compatible with 99% of microinverters and balcony PV systems.

The system measures 310 mm × 170 mm × 350 mm and weighs approximately 19.8 kg. When combined with a suitable inverter, it can be used via standard Schuko sockets.

The battery also features an LED display showing the state of charge and is supplied with an extension cable for solar panels. Control is available via the Lidl Home app, using Bluetooth 4.2 and 2.4 GHz WiFi connectivity.