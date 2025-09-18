China completes 1 GW solar-wind-storage complex in Qinghai desert

Chinese state-owned rolling stock manufacturer CRRC has switched on a 700 MW photovoltaic plant in Delingha, Qinghai province, in northwestern China.
The project was tendered by Chinese authorities in 2022. Construction began in August 2024, and grid connection was completed in May 2025.
It is linked to the network of State Grid Corporation of China and forms part of a hybrid renewable energy complex that also includes a 300 MW wind farm. Total investment reached CNY 3.5 billion ($492.7 million).
Chinese module supplier Trinasolar delivered its Vertex N 700W+ TOPCon products for the solar facility.
“Trinasolar’s Vertex N 700W+ modules were selected for proven performance in various challenging desert environments worldwide, demonstrating high reliability and energy yield,” the company said in a statement. “They have undergone stringent reliability tests, including thermal cycling, mechanical stress sequence, and UV exposure tests, ensuring consistent performance under extreme conditions.”
The complex also integrates 100 MW/400 MWh of battery storage to help stabilize renewable output.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.