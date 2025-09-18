China completes 1 GW solar-wind-storage complex in Qinghai desert

Chinese state-owned rolling stock manufacturer CRRC has switched on a 700 MW photovoltaic plant in Delingha, Qinghai province, in northwestern China.

The project was tendered by Chinese authorities in 2022. Construction began in August 2024, and grid connection was completed in May 2025.

It is linked to the network of State Grid Corporation of China and forms part of a hybrid renewable energy complex that also includes a 300 MW wind farm. Total investment reached CNY 3.5 billion ($492.7 million).

Chinese module supplier Trinasolar delivered its Vertex N 700W+ TOPCon products for the solar facility.

“Trinasolar’s Vertex N 700W+ modules were selected for proven performance in various challenging desert environments worldwide, demonstrating high reliability and energy yield,” the company said in a statement. “They have undergone stringent reliability tests, including thermal cycling, mechanical stress sequence, and UV exposure tests, ensuring consistent performance under extreme conditions.”

The complex also integrates 100 MW/400 MWh of battery storage to help stabilize renewable output.