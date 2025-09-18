German airport installs solar modules on chimney of thermal power plant

Cologne-Bonn Airport in Germany has launched a pilot photovoltaic installation. The system consists of 80 adhesive solar panels mounted on the 27-meter chimney of the airport's co-generation plant.
The new installation has a collector area of about 70 m². The modules are positioned south-facing on the domed surface of the chimney.
The pilot system generates up to 4,400 kWh per year, roughly equal to the annual consumption of a household. Developed by German manufacturer Heliatek, the panels use a rear adhesive that eliminates the need for a substructure.
According to the HeliaSol 436-2000-CFF datasheet, each panel has an efficiency of 7.2% to 8.0% and a power output of 50 W to 55 W.
The system’s total output is about 4 kW across 80 panels. Each panel is 1.8 mm thick, or 18.5 mm including the junction box, and weighs 1.6 kg, less than 2 kg/m².
The panels are designed for roofs, facades, and other surfaces that cannot support conventional photovoltaic systems due to structural limits.
“Here we are testing a new, environmentally friendly product that can complement our existing rooftop photovoltaic installations,” said Thilo Schmid, chairman of the board of Flughafen Köln/Bonn GmbH.
In addition to expanding photovoltaic capacity, the airport is developing emission-free heating and cooling through ice banks combined with photovoltaic systems and heat pumps. It has also invested in an electrical substation and is building a wood-pellet power plant.
In Spain, renewable energy company Acciona integrated flexible Heliatek modules with wind towers. The panels were installed on a turbine at the Breña wind farm in Albacete to supply power for auxiliary systems.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.