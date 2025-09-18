China connects largest battery-supercapacitor hybrid storage plant

From ESS News
A 100 MW hybrid frequency-regulation plant in northern Shanxi province, North China, was connected to the grid at the end of August and is expected to enter full commercial operation following testing in September, according to its developers.
Touted as the world’s largest supercapacitor-based installation, the facility combines a 58 MW/30-second supercapacitor array with 42 MW/42 MWh of lithium-ion battery storage, spanning a footprint of approximately 16,800 square meters. The total capital investment was reported at CNY 670 million.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.