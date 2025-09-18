China connects largest battery-supercapacitor hybrid storage plant

China has connected a 100 MW hybrid energy storage facility to the grid. It integrates supercapacitors and lithium-ion batteries, setting a new benchmark for ultra-fast frequency regulation services.

Image: STEC

From ESS News

A 100 MW hybrid frequency-regulation plant in northern Shanxi province, North China, was connected to the grid at the end of August and is expected to enter full commercial operation following testing in September, according to its developers.

Touted as the world’s largest supercapacitor-based installation, the facility combines a 58 MW/30-second supercapacitor array with 42 MW/42 MWh of lithium-ion battery storage, spanning a footprint of approximately 16,800 square meters. The total capital investment was reported at CNY 670 million.

