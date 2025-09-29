Italy storage deployments rise sixfold in Q2 on utility-scale growth

From ESS News

After a sharp decline recorded in the first few months of the year, the Italian storage system market showed signs of recovery in the second quarter, driven primarily by large, utility-scale systems. That was the finding of the Storage Systems Observatory at ANIE, based on data from Terna’s Gaudì System.

In the second quarter – compared to the corresponding period of 2024 – total installed capacity increased by 47%, to 817 MW, with capacity increasing by 73%, to 2,728 MWh.

“Installations fell to 38,016 units (down 31%), a sign of a market increasingly oriented towards large-scale projects,” wrote ANIE, underlining how the trend of increasing capacity and power related to the largest plants.

