Italy storage deployments rise sixfold in Q2 on utility-scale growth

After a sharp decline recorded in the first few months of the year, the Italian storage system market showed signs of recovery in the second quarter, driven primarily by large, utility-scale systems. That was the finding of the Storage Systems Observatory at ANIE, based on data from Terna’s Gaudì System.
In the second quarter – compared to the corresponding period of 2024 – total installed capacity increased by 47%, to 817 MW, with capacity increasing by 73%, to 2,728 MWh.
“Installations fell to 38,016 units (down 31%), a sign of a market increasingly oriented towards large-scale projects,” wrote ANIE, underlining how the trend of increasing capacity and power related to the largest plants.
