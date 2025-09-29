China’s SoleFiori to build 6 GW HJT solar module factory in Saudi Arabia

Zhuhai-based SoleFiori Technology (Hongjun New Energy) has signed an agreement with its Saudi Arabian partners to set up a 6 GW HJT solar module factory in Saudi Arabia.

The new facility will supply high-efficiency HJT modules optimized for desert conditions. Although the exact site and equity split were not disclosed, the project is positioned as a regional hub serving Saudi Arabia and neighboring markets.

SoleFiori said its HJT modules offer bifacial performance above 95%, boosting energy yield by harvesting reflected sunlight, and a low temperature coefficient that ensures output stability in extreme heat.

The deal reflects Riyadh’s push to build a domestic clean energy supply chain under Vision 2030. The strategy targets 40 GW to 58 GW of installed solar by 2030 and requires that 75% of components be locally manufactured.

For SoleFiori, the Saudi plant expands its global footprint and hedges against tariff risks by embedding manufacturing closer to demand. For Saudi Arabia, it accelerates technology transfer, job creation, and industrial diversification.

More broadly, the Gulf is emerging not only as a solar deployment hotspot but also as a manufacturing hub. Chinese producers are shifting from exporting modules to building local capacity, a structural change that may rebalance global PV supply.

SoleFiori follows a wave of Chinese investment in Saudi Arabia’s solar sector. In July 2024, JinkoSolar formed a joint venture with Renewable Energy Localization Co. and Vision Industries to build a 10 GW cell and module plant. TCL Zhonghuan that same month announced a 20 GW ingot and wafer factory with the same partners.