Costa Rica doubles feed-in rates for new distributed solar producers

From pv magazine LatAm
The Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) has approved a new remuneration scheme for distributed generation, increasing the price it pays for surplus electricity by an average of 111%. The measure applies only to new contracts signed under the updated framework.
Official data show 1,443 grid-connected customers in Costa Rica with a combined capacity of 34 MW.
The new tariff structure sets differentiated rates by region, energy source, and time of day. One category covers variable sources such as solar without storage, while another applies to firm sources, including solar with batteries or biomass. Facilities that meet stability requirements will qualify for higher rates.
Contracts under the new scheme will last eight years and can be extended for two additional one-year periods. ICE said the rates will be reviewed periodically based on operational costs and national market conditions.
The adjustment forms part of the regulatory overhaul of distributed generation introduced in 2023, which had slowed new connection requests. ICE expects the revised structure to restore investor confidence and encourage small producers and companies to supply power to the grid under improved compensation terms.
Costa Rica reached 73 MW of installed solar capacity by the end of 2024, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.