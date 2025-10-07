Kuwait shortlists five bidders for 500 MW solar project

The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) announced it has shortlisted five bidders for the Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy Phase III Zone 2 Solar PV IPP project.

The list comprises consortia led by Chinese solar developer Jinko Power; France's EDF, UAE-based Masdar; Saudi Arabian utility ACWA Power; and US-based Swift Current.

The project is planned to have a capacity of 500 MW and to be located in the Jahra Governorate, northwestern Kuwait.

The selected independent power producer (IPP) will be awarded a 30-year power purchase agreement (PPA) by the Ministry of Electricity and Water and Renewable Energy.

The project is part of the Shagaya Renewable Energy Park, which consists of several renewable energy power plants, including wind, PV, concentrated solar power (CSP), and battery storage.

In June, the KAPP announced the six prequalified bidders for the 1.1 GW Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy Phase III Zone I solar project, which will also be part of the Shagaya Renewable Energy Park.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, Kuwait had approximately 50 MW of installed PV capacity and 50 MW of CSP capacity by the end of 2024.