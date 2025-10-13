Iran inaugurates 250 MW of new solar plants

Iran has held an inauguration ceremony for 250 MW of new solar plants.

The country's President, Masoud Pezhakian, launched the projects during an inauguration ceremony on October 11, which also marked the start of implementing a further 450 MW of solar.

During the ceremony, President Pezhakian said his government is ready to remove any obstacle to accelerating the construction of solar power plants and advised that projects should aim to be implemented and inaugurated within a year.

“Governors should carefully follow up on the licenses issued by the private sector to build power plants and, if there are any obstacles or problems along the way, resolve them as soon as possible,” the President said, before adding that ensuring no factories face electricity shortages by next summer is at the top of the government’s priorities.

When questioned about the clearance of solar panel imports at customs, the president said no panels should be held at customs and that the government should be informed immediately of any such problems.

President Pezhakian also called for further focus on building solar power plants in the south of Iran, in line with the government’s development plan for the country’s southern coasts.

During the inauguration ceremony, Iran’s Minister of Energy, Abbas Aliabadi, said the most recent inaugurations take the total electricity generated by renewable power plants in the country to 2,550 MW, equivalent to the monthly electricity consumption of 145,000 Iranian families. Aliabadi added during the meeting that around 2 GW of this capacity comes from solar.

According to a report from the Fars News Agency, the 250 MW of new solar plants inaugurated are located around the East Azerbaijan province of northwestern Iran. They include the 40 MW Aras Talar Amir project in the Aras Free Zone, which is one of the country’s largest private sector renewable energy projects to date, with over $14 million in investments.

Earlier this year, the country revealed a target of expanding its renewable energy capacity to 10 GW by the end of the next Iranian calendar year in March 2026, including 5.5 GW of new solar power.