Swedish organic PV manufacturer secures financial boost

Epishine, a Swedish manufacturer of organic photovoltaic (OPV) cells, has received direct funding of SEK 33.7 million ($3.46 million) from the Swedish Energy Agency (SEA) towards expanding the capacity of its industrial roll-to-roll PV production line.
The six-year-old company produces thin and flexible indoor PV modules to be integrated into self-powered electronic devices, such as remote controls, asset trackers, remote sensors, and retail display devices.
“Being selected for this project enables us to accelerate our roll-to-roll production capacity to meet the rapidly growing demand we see from customers globally,” Anders Kottenaur, CEO of Epishine, said in a statement.
The company says its scalable manufacturing processes and design flexibility allow it to match the needs of manufacturers who are seeking to reduce the use of disposable batteries and achieve a lower total cost of ownership for connected devices.
“As a global frontrunner in high-performing indoor solar cells, we are driving the transition as the market takes off, making this acceleration both urgent and essential,” said Kottenaur.
Epishine further noted that it is entering a “decisive expansion phase,” raising capital from investors to increase production capacity. The company has a factory in Linköping, Sweden, which it completed in 2023.
The SEA award is part of a larger funding initiative of SEK 240 million granted to nine domestic sustainable energy companies.
