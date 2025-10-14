EDP to advance 1.7 GW of solar and storage under Australia’s CIS

From pv magazine Australia

EDP Renewables (EDPR), the clean energy arm of Portuguese company EDP, announced it will fast-track the development of its Punchs Creek Renewable Energy Project in Queensland and Merino Hybrid Project in New South Wales, aiming to bring them online before 2030 in line with government targets.

The Punchs Creek project, being developed near Toowoomba in Queensland’s south, comprises 400 MW of solar co-located with a 400 MW / 1,600 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). The Merino hybrid project, planned for near Goulburn in southern New South Wales (NSW), comprises 450 MW of solar co-located with a 450 MW / 1,800 MWh battery.

EDPR said the Punchs Creek project is expected to reach financial close next year with commissioning expected for early 2029. The Merino project is expected to reach ready-to-build status in the second half of 2026.

The projects are among 20 awarded revenue underwriting agreements in the federal government’s latest Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) tender. These agreements will underwrite revenues by offering support if market revenues fall below a set floor, and sharing upside if they exceed a cap.

EDPR Australia Country Director Simon Franklin said this “vital support” will accelerate the addition of new renewable capacity into the National Electricity Market.

“Securing generation revenue schemes under the CIS strengthens and affirms our ambition to accelerate Australia’s energy transition through high-quality, sustainable growth,” he said.

Once operational, the Punchs Creek and Merino projects will collectively feature 1.5 million solar panels across 1,600 hectares, generating approximately 2.2 TWh of clean and renewable energy annually. At times of peak demand, the projects will be capable of supplying clean energy to about 380,000 Australian households.

EDPR said the projects will also deliver tangible benefits to local communities with construction expected to generate more than 1,600 jobs, with increased economic activity for retailers and service providers in the surrounding areas.

The projects form part of EDPR Australia’s estimated 4 GW development pipeline that includes more than 30 town-scale and large-scale projects across the country.

In a statement, the company said it views Australia as “a key market with strong fundamentals for renewables” and is focusing on scaling hybrid projects, with the aim of deploying more than 2 GW of solar, wind and storage across the country by 2030.