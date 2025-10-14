India installs record 29.5 GW of solar in first nine months of 2025

India’s solar additions surged 70% year on year to 29.5 GW in the first three quarters of 2025, driven by rapid utility-scale and rooftop deployment, according to JMK Research.

Image: dheeraj sharma, Unsplash

From pv magazine India

India installed 29.5 GW of solar and 4.96 GW of wind capacity in the first nine months of 2025, according to JMK Research.

Utility-scale solar accounted for about 22.5 GW of the total, marking a 70.3% increase from the same period in 2024. Roughly half of that capacity, 11.1 GW, was commissioned in the third quarter alone.

Rooftop solar installations reached 5.8 GW during the period, up 81.6% year on year, with 46% completed in the third quarter. The off-grid and distributed solar segment added 1.17 GW, representing a 12.7% annual increase.

Data from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy show India’s total renewable capacity stood at around 247.3 GW as of September 2025. Solar accounts for about 52% of that total, followed by wind at 21%, large hydro at 20%, bioenergy at 5%, and small hydro at 2%.

