Key takeaways from SNEC ES+ 2025 in Shanghai

The SNEC ES+ 11th International Energy Storage and Battery Technology Exhibition, held from 10 to 12 October 2025 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, concluded with a scale notably below expectations. Contrary to the organizer’s earlier plans for six halls covering 60,000 square metres, only three partially filled halls were opened, with total exhibition space falling short of 30,000 square metres. The absence of top-tier players such as CATL, BYD, Sungrow and HiTHIUM contributed to a quieter atmosphere. Nevertheless, companies like JD Energy and RCT Power demonstrated that innovation in high-integration, high-safety storage systems remains the industry’s primary thrust.
Shrinking scale reveals exhibitor fatigue amid crowded event calendars
“The halls are visibly emptier than last year, even along the main aisles,” said a representative from a storage system supplier that has exhibited for three consecutive years. He estimated that professional visitor traffic was down by around 30 per cent compared to 2024, while the overall number of exhibitors had dropped by over 40 per cent.
