France adds 4.2 GW of solar in first nine months of 2025

From pv magazine France

French distribution network operator Enedis reported 1,507 MW of new PV capacity connected to the grid in the third quarter of 2025, including 82 MW equipped with storage.

Combined with 1,407 MW connected in the first quarter and 1,358 MW in the second, total new capacity reached 4,272 MW in the first nine months of 2025.

The figures reflect a slight year-on-year decline from 2024, when 3,374 MW had already been connected by the same period. Enedis noted that 2024 ended with a record 4.6 GW of new PV capacity added to its network.

As of Sept. 30, 212 MW were connected to the low-voltage grid below 36 kW, including 13 MW with storage. Another 85 MW were connected in the 36 kW to 100 kW range, 611 MW between 100 kW and 250 kW, and 599 MW to the high-voltage grid, of which 69 MW were coupled with storage.

By type of usage, 1,163 MW were for full grid injection, 315 MW for self-consumption with surplus injection, and 29 MW for self-consumption only. France’s cumulative installed PV capacity stood at 24.85 GW at the end of June 2025.