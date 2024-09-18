Large-capacity battery storage, variety of C&I solutions at China’s EESA EXPO

This year’s edition of the China International Energy Storage Expo (EESA EXPO) has underlined the latest energy density achievements in the battery energy storage space on both cell and system levels. Meanwhile, the sheer number of commercial and industrial (C&I) systems on display spoke of growing demand in this market segment. Alternative lithium-ion battery chemistries were not easy to find.

Image: ESS News

From ESS News

Some may argue that the Chinese commercial and industrial (C&I) battery energy storage market has busted before it boomed, but the great variety of solutions designed particularly for this market segment and displayed at the recent China International Energy Storage Expo (EESA EXPO) signaled the opposite.

“We are seeing an unprecedented demand from the commercial and industrial sector, which is grappling with high energy bills,” says a representative of JD Energy, China’s leading C&I battery storage supplier that includes CATL among its shareholders.

