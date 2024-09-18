Large-capacity battery storage, variety of C&I solutions at China’s EESA EXPO

From ESS News

Some may argue that the Chinese commercial and industrial (C&I) battery energy storage market has busted before it boomed, but the great variety of solutions designed particularly for this market segment and displayed at the recent China International Energy Storage Expo (EESA EXPO) signaled the opposite.

“We are seeing an unprecedented demand from the commercial and industrial sector, which is grappling with high energy bills,” says a representative of JD Energy, China’s leading C&I battery storage supplier that includes CATL among its shareholders.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.