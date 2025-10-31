‘There really is a place for everyone in solar’

The UK’s clean energy mission has taken a major step forward. With the government’s new national plan projecting over 400,000 additional clean energy jobs by 2030, we are entering a defining decade for renewables, one that must be as inclusive as it is ambitious. Building a workforce fit for this transformation means rethinking how we attract, retain, and empower talent across every corner of our industry.

At Solar Energy UK, we see this shift daily. Our sector has a unique strength: once people join, they tend to stay. Careers in solar often evolve laterally, from project development to ESG, from engineering to policy, reflecting how transferable and rewarding these roles are. The challenge isn’t retention; it’s entry. Breaking into the industry can be daunting, particularly when societal myths about STEM persist. Too many young people still believe these fields are “too hard” or “not for them.” That perception narrows our talent pipeline before it even begins.

The latest IRENA gender report underscores the urgency of addressing these barriers. Globally, women represent 32% of the renewable energy workforce, but that figure hides sharp disparities. Only 28% of STEM roles, 22% of medium-skilled technical jobs, and 19% of senior management positions are held by women. Even in an industry often viewed as progressive, gender gaps persist, not because of a lack of interest or ability, but because of structural and cultural barriers such as biased recruitment, limited mentorship, and enduring stereotypes that undervalue technical and leadership potential. The report is clear: progress within renewable energy industries is happening, but slower than we would like.

Representation truly matters. During a recent WiSEu Cuppa Club discussion, our group reflected on how powerful it is for young people to see someone like them thriving in a STEM career. Visibility inspires aspiration. When we bring students to solar farms or deliver STEM talks in schools, we show that the renewable energy sector is much broader than people assume. We are more than just engineers; we are communications professionals, project developers, analysts, researchers, and problem solvers. There really is a place for everyone in solar.

To support organisations in turning these principles into practice, Solar Energy UK recently launched its “Equity, Diversity & Inclusion in the Workplace Guide”, a practical framework designed to help companies embed inclusive practices across their operations. The guide makes it clear that EDI is not a “nice to have,” but a business-critical priority for solving the clean energy skills gap. By widening our talent pool and creating equitable workplaces where everyone feels safe, valued, and empowered to reach their potential, we can strengthen innovation, improve retention, and accelerate growth across the entire value chain.

The UK government’s commitment to creating five new Clean Energy Technical Excellence Colleges and focusing on 31 priority occupations, from electricians to welders, could be transformative if inclusion is built in from the start. Training pathways that highlight diverse role models and flexible learning opportunities can unlock untapped potential, particularly among women, neurodivergent individuals, and underrepresented communities. And as new policies require companies that benefit from public contracts to deliver good jobs, we have a real opportunity to embed fairness and belonging at the foundation of the clean energy economy.

What gives me hope is the solidarity within our WiSEu community. In every conversation, I’m struck by the sense of togetherness, by women supporting each other, by allies recognising that diversity strengthens performance and innovation. I left our recent discussions feeling proud: proud to be a woman, proud to be neurodivergent, and proud to be part of a sector that is striving, with sincerity, to become one of the most inclusive and supportive places to work.

The solar industry is already showing that inclusive growth and climate action go hand in hand. If we can open the door wider, tackling misconceptions, nurturing skills, and celebrating difference, we’ll not only meet our clean energy targets but also build a workforce that reflects the diverse society it serves. The next generation deserves to see themselves in the future of energy, and it’s our responsibility to make sure they do.

Rachel is Head of the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) team at Solar Energy UK, the UK’s trade association for solar and storage technologies. She brings a diverse background spanning renewable energy policy, carbon reporting, and environmental science, including expertise in marine and freshwater biology. Outside of work, Rachel volunteers her time to support environmental causes, reflecting a personal commitment to a greener, more sustainable future.

Interested in joining Rachel Hayes and other women industry leaders and experts at Women in Solar+ Europe? Find out more: www.wiseu.network

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.