Anker Solix launches modular 5 kWh battery for residential PV

From ESS News

Chinese manufacturer Anker Solix unveiled its new Solarbank 4 E5000 Pro in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday.

The storage system features four integrated maximum power point trackers (MPPTs), enabling up to 5 kW of photovoltaic input power or the connection of up to 12 solar modules, alongside 5 kWh of storage capacity. With the device, the company aims to expand the performance range of plug-in photovoltaic and storage systems.

The system can operate with an 800 W grid feed-in limit while simultaneously supplying households with up to 2.5 kW via its bidirectional inverter. Storage capacity can be expanded modularly to 30 kWh by stacking up to five additional battery units.

According to the company, the system can be connected directly to an existing household electrical circuit via an 800 W Schuko plug when operating under the 800 W feed-in limit. This allows households to cover base-load consumption without modifying existing wiring.

For higher connection capacities, users can upgrade the Solarbank 4 to PluginPower 2.0, which uses a Wieland connector.

In grid-tied mode, the system can deliver up to 2.5 kW of output power. The bidirectional inverter feeds generated solar electricity directly into the household circuit. If a dedicated circuit is available, a qualified electrician can install a Wieland connector and register the system, allowing significantly higher photovoltaic output. Anker Solix also offers a smart meter designed to provide real-time load management and protection.

The Solarbank 4 Pro also supports backup operation during grid outages. A 2.5 kW off-grid port integrated into the exterior of the storage unit is designed to provide uninterrupted power supply functionality. According to the company, automatic switchover occurs within 10 milliseconds to maintain continuous operation of household appliances. A microinverter and battery management system are integrated into the base unit.

The storage system uses 314 Ah lithium iron phosphate battery cells. Anker Solix said the units are rated for up to 10,000 cycles and a service life of 15 years. The system can be installed indoors or outdoors and carries an IP66 protection rating for water and dust resistance, as well as corrosion-resistance certification. Charging and discharging are possible at temperatures from -20 C to 55 C.

For indoor installations, the company highlighted seven integrated safety mechanisms intended to protect the system against short circuits and fire risks.

According to Anker Solix, the Solarbank 4 Pro is compatible with previous models. The company also plans to add compatibility with its Power Dock system to enable further storage expansion.

The storage unit runs on the company’s Anker PowerOS operating system and includes the AI-based voice assistant Anka for system control and energy management. According to Anker Solix, the software optimizes charging and discharging using real-time weather data and supports dynamic electricity tariffs through AI-based energy management.

Anker Solix said the system has been certified following TÜV testing.

To mark the launch, Anker Solix is offering a 25% discount on the new system, with the Solarbank 4 E5000 Pro being priced at €1,499 ($1,757) during the launch period, down from €1,999. Each expansion battery is available for €1,049, reduced from the list price of €1,399. Prices exclude VAT. Pre-orders are now open.

Customers can also receive an Anker Solix Smart Meter free of charge by using a promotional code. The introductory offer runs until June 11, with discount codes redeemable for binding orders placed between June 11 and June 21.