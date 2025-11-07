A new blueprint for the power system from GoodWe

As GoodWe Technologies marks its 15th anniversary, founder and chairman Daniel Huang highlights the company’s bold vision: to build a new type of power system grounded in solar, combined with storage, electrified loads, and intelligent management. In his interview, Huang asserts, “the integration of smart energy, including ‘generation – grid – load – storage – intelligence’ is the core architecture of the future power system. We carry this innovation from China to the world, and for GoodWe, it means moving from being an inverter manufacturer to a full-scope energy solutions provider.”

GoodWe has been developing solar inverters since 2010 but has evolved beyond string inverters to a full energy-ecosystem player, offering building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV), heat-pumps, storage systems, and a platform for virtual power plants (VPPs) and microgrid management.

In Huang’s 2024 global partners’ address, he highlighted the transition from what he terms “PV 1.0” (solar as complementary) to “PV 2.0” (solar as a core element of energy structure) and underscored the three dominant trends: the coupling of PV with storage, the geographic shift into Asia/Africa/LatAm, and the rapid rollout of smart-energy, VPP, and energy-internet models.

Huang explains that solar and wind energy generation alone no longer suffice, “we must coordinate generation, storage, consumption, and the grid, intelligently. What makes this concept so universal and efficient is that it can be scaled from a very small entry point that is available to virtually every citizen, to whole factory complexes or even cities.” GoodWe’s solution ranges in scale from small balcony PV and mini storage, to single family homes – covering electricity, heating/cooling, and power for e-mobility – and even to commercial and industrial sites. Huang says the zero-carbon demo factory in Guangde, Anhui province, China, currently delivers ultra-low-carbon performance and is targeted for full zero-carbon status by 2030. Another example is the zero-carbon “EcoSmart Home” located in the company’s Guangde factory – combining solar tiles, a balcony solar-storage system, a bi-directional charger, heat-pump, and DC/AC hybrid system – which generates around 10,000 kWh per month and yields 8-10% lower losses via its DC-path architecture.

Including GoodWe’s Global Headquarters building, which was LEED Gold certified this year, Huang says these examples show that “power has evolved massively in the past 15 years. Customers used to have no choice but to buy electricity produced dozens or even hundreds of kilometers away. PV has put the power of generation in the hands of the customer. The consumer has become a prosumer, taking advantage of the power they produce, store, and deploy to their loads.” He says GoodWe is building the ecosystem for this evolutionary step in the power system.

From a business-model perspective, GoodWe’s transformation mirrors the evolution of the global energy market. Continuously investing in R&D, GoodWe boasts over 545 patents and sees its product ecosystem extending from rooftop installations to industrial micro-grids and entire smart-energy campuses.

In its founder’s words, “GoodWe has travelled a remarkable path of scale and transformation since its founding in 2010 with fewer than 10 employees. When we look at the photo taken 28 July 2011, we were young, energetic and determined. From that single unit our vision was clear: ‘Where there is sunshine, there is GoodWe’.” By 2011, the company celebrated the rollout of its first photovoltaic inverter; in 2020, it started listing on Shanghai’s STAR Market; and by early 2025, GoodWe had achieved over 100 GW of cumulative installations globally. Huang encapsulates the three ingredients of success as “product, quality, and service” while readying for an energy-internet future.

Looking ahead, GoodWe’s agenda for the next 3-5 years is to scale more zero-carbon demonstration projects, export its “generation-grid-load-storage-intelligence” solution globally, deepen the European, American, and Africa/LatAm markets, and replicate its zero-carbon park model both at home and abroad.

GoodWe aims to stand out in the industry by defining the architecture and offering a blueprint, rather than merely riding the waves. As Huang concludes, “We see a vast open world ahead; our mission is to build a sustainable future together, create value for customers, and safeguard the blue sky and white clouds for future generations.”